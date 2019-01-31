Courthouse Row for Jan. 31

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 16-19

Hampton

Charles H. Thompkins, III, trustee of the Charles H. Tompkins, III revocable trust to Hooks Nook LLC, 13.9567 acres, exempt from recording taxes per VA. Code, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-120

Rappahannock County

Jan N. Di Vincenzo and Nancy C. Parachini to Fernwood, LLC, tract 1 and 2, $93,500, deed bargain sale, tax map 4-1-5 and 4-1-5A

Stonewall

Estelle Lewis, executor of the estate of Dorothy E. Warner to Mark Richard Ludwikowski and Katie Ludwikowski, husband and wife, 18.717 aces, $388,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-64

Betty J. Hitt to Christopher M. Garcia and Kayla R. Jenkins, 2.00 acres, $275,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 50-65B