Meetings and Notices for Jan. 31

Windmore Foundation for the Arts is offering two scholarships for graduating students who will be majoring in college in the fine arts. This includes visual art, music, literary arts, theater, and dance. The scholarships are given in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane. Applications have been sent to all of the high schools and homeschooling groups in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rapphannock. Visit windmorefoundation.org for more information or a copy of the application. Call 540-547-4333 with any questions. Completed applications must be received by April 1 to be considered.

Register for summer activities: The 2019 Rappahannock County Summer Programs’ Registration Fair will be held Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Elementary School’s Auxiliary Gym (behind the school). Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who are unable to register in person are encouraged to have someone submit their registrations on their behalf. Should you have any questions, call the VCE-Rappahannock Office at 540-675-3619. Different organizations will have booths for you to gather information about and register for their summer offerings.

Mayor Fred Catlin of the Town of Washington will host “COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR” on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Town Hall. The public is invited to visit informally with the mayor.

Rappahannock County DSS is hosting a Meet and Greet on Monday, Feb. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington. Staff members and experienced foster parents will be there to answer your questions about becoming a foster parent. Dr. Adam Starks, author of “Broken Child Mended Man,” will be a featured speaker. All types of foster parents are needed including short term emergency homes, respite weekend homes, foster grandparents and long term homes. For more information, call 540-675-3313.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2019! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2014. Early registration discount runs through Feb. 4. Registration for U8 and up closes Feb. 25; registration for U6 (born 2013-14) closes March 25. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on Tuesday Feb 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Assn (NPBA) hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Feb. 5, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration

required. Class size is limited and fills quickly. For more information, contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792.

Classes in beginning floral design, sponsored by the Rappahannock County Garden Club, will be held for four consecutive Wednesdays in February, beginning Wednesday, Feb 6. Taught by floral designer and instructor Linda Taylor, classes will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Washington, at 11 am. Participants will bring their own materials. The cost is $30 for 4 classes or $10 per class. For more details and/or to register, contact Anne Nenninger at 540-675-1101 or by email at lvmybks@gmail.com by Saturday Feb 2.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Jeanette Nord at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Be sure to check out the numerous offerings of fun winter activities by Culpeper County Parks and Recreation: adult volleyball, adult basketball, kids Sunday Funday, karate, zumba, hot hula fitness, preschool art, adult drawing, homeschool drawing classes, dog obedience, and many more. For more details visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com. Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation or call 540-727-3412.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.