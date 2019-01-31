School news for Jan. 31

Scholastic Bowl shines in tourney

RCHS Panthers Scholastic Bowl ended their VHSL season last Saturday, January 26th, taking 3rd place out of 8 teams in the Regional tournament hosted by Galileo Magnet High School in Danville.

Seeded third going into the tournament, the team ended up third, losing a very close match by two questions to William Campbell (150-165), who advanced to super regionals. Rapp also lost earlier in the day to Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, a worthy adversary which they will be meeting next year in regular season play, with a score of 160-205. Despite the outcome, Coach Naser and Coach Stockdale were proud of the way the players conducted themselves in a challenging tournament, and the young team can be proud of their accomplishments so far this year.

By Linda Petty

In their three wins of the day, the Panthers defeated Riverheads twice (250-100, and 195-140) and Central-Lunenburg by 215-110. Individual score totals for the day were 275 for junior captain Lauren Petty, 210 for senior Bryce Jones, 170 for sophomore Alec Petty, and 25 for sophomore Agustin Garcia. The team now turns its attention to upcoming events: the Feb. 19 fundraiser, It’s Academic! held on March 16, and the SSNCT in Chicago the weekend of May 4.

Rapp Scholastic Bowl is bringing back the Community Challenge Tournament on Feb. 19. A pancake dinner and bake sale will begin at 5:00 in Commons at the High School, followed by the tournament at 6:30. Community teams may register for $50, and they will play each other in a Jeopardy! Question format. The winning community team will then take on the students.

To register a team or get more information, contact Coach David Naser at 540-227-0745 or dnaser@rappahannockschools.us.

Rally for PTO

RECS students and staff ended the school day on Wednesday, January 23rd, with a fun, energizing pep rally to kick off the PTO’s Boosterthon Fun Run festivities.

By Holly Jenkins

Throughout the following week, students have been participating in a multi-day fitness based fundraiser where they learn skills to improve their character through this year’s theme: Mindspark Mystery Lab.”

The Fun Run event will take place on Friday, February 1st at the RCES Auxiliary Gym. Students have been collecting donations for each lap they will run. Money raised by the PTO will be used for an updated shade structure at the elementary school playground.

For more information, visit www.funrun.com.