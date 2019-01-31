The Rapp for Jan. 31

Piggyback off Hume

Rappahannock residents surrounding Flint Hill and Huntly should benefit from a massive 145-foot monopole tower tentatively approved for west of Hume to provide broadband and cellular service.

Proposed for Charles P. Fuller’s property at 5060 Leeds Manor Road, the tower has won unanimous approval from the Fauquier County Planning Commission. Up next a vote by Fauquier supervisors.

A special exception was granted due to the tower’s height, which also allows it to bypass a required wooded buffer. Fuller’s 15 acres are open land.

The tower will have space for multiple broadband and cellular providers. Verizon Wireless already proposed a dozen antennas.

The proposed site is only 8 miles by road from Huntly and 10 miles as the crow flies from Flint Hill.

Tuskegee postponed

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation had planned to launch Black History Month this Saturday by featuring Richard Baugh, one of three sons of Lt. Colonel Howard Baugh, a Tuskegee Airman, at historic Scrabble School. The foundation will still celebrate the annual observance, just not this Saturday because of a “medical emergency.”

The lecture by Baugh, who continues to share the life and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen — one of the most decorated and celebrated servicemen of WWII, initially overlooked because they were all African American — will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at 111 Scrabble Road, just minutes from Highway 522.

The “Rosenwald” connection with the Tuskegee Airmen will be discussed as well; Scrabble School is a bonafide Rosenwald school.

The Feb. 23 event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Donations accepted. Contact Nan Butler Roberts, President, SSPF, nb_roberts@msn.com or 540-661-2013 (cell) for more information. website www.scrabbleschool.org.