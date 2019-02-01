Benevolent Fund dinner a tremendous success — thank you, volunteers!

By Theresa Wood

Special to the Rappahannock News

Winter is a Beach! So it’s no surprise that last Saturday night 185 people layered coats over flip-flops and shorts to brave temperatures in the teens.

The driving force behind braving the cold was the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner. This annual event is always well attended, with a waiting list for both table sponsorships and seats.

This year’s Caribbean theme inspired beachwear of every type imaginable including a few pirates and parrotheads!

Rappahannock’s own Sixling Twin played a mesmerizing selection of Caribbean tunes while guests danced the night away.

Each year an award is given to the celebrity waiter whose table raises the most money during the dinner. This year’s winner is Miller Hunter, host of the Trinity Episcopal Church table. Congratulations, Miller, on a job well done!

This year’s event was once again a huge success, both as a fundraiser and as a collaboration of community volunteers. Much needed funds were raised, with a trending increase in grants awarded annually. We anticipate the need for assistance will be greater in 2019.

Anyone who was unable to attend the dinner but would like to contribute to the Fund, please make checks payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 133, Washington, VA 22747. You may also make a donation online at www.RappBenevolentFund.org. The Benevolent Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) and all moneys given are tax deductible as allowed by law.

A heartfelt thank you to our celebrity waiters, volunteers, sponsors and guests. Without you all this effort would not be possible.

Ellen Adams

Bob Hurley

Kim Sadowski

Alice Anderson

MK Ishee

Settle’s Grocery & Garage

Bean Hollow Grassfed

John Jacquemin

Bubby Settle

Barbara & Matthew Black

Joan Brown Interiors

Doug and Suzanne Schiffman

Jim Blubaugh

Susan Jones

Short Flight Shooting Instruct

Dennis Brack

Kattle 1 Beef Company

Peggy & Rich Spillenkothen

Jason Brady

Donna Kevis

Todd Summers

Derek Capizzi

John Kiser

Jimmy Swindler

Laurie Carroll

Dot & Rick Lessard

Charlotte Templeton

Claire Cassel

Mike Leake

Three Blacksmiths

Laura Dodd

Terry Lehman

Patricia Underwood

Chris Doxzen

Linden Vineyards

Williams Tree Service

Kathi Dutilh

Little Washington Spa

Ruthie Windsor-Mann

Casey Eitner

Bette Mahoney

Martin Woodard

Dawn & Leo Filipowicz

Jan & Ron Makela

David Yowell

Mimi Forbes

Patty Metcalfe

Butch Zindel

Front Royal Canoe

Bud Meyer

Theresa Wood, Chairperson

Gay Street Inn

Tod Morgan

Georgia Gilpin

Mountainside Physical Therapy

Shannon Grimsley

Jonathan Neill-Dore

Kat Habib

Barney O’Meara

Beth Hall

Tanya Paull

High Meadow Manor Farm

Denise Pearson

Hopkins Ordinary Ale Works

Joe Pipick

Hal Hunter

Rapp. County Sheriff’s Department

Miller Hunter

Barney Riley