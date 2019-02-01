Benevolent Fund dinner a tremendous success — thank you, volunteers!

By Theresa Wood
Special to the Rappahannock News
Winter is a Beach! So it’s no surprise that last Saturday night 185 people layered coats over flip-flops and shorts to brave temperatures in the teens.
The driving force behind braving the cold was the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner. This annual event is always well attended, with a waiting list for both table sponsorships and seats.
This year’s Caribbean theme inspired beachwear of every type imaginable including a few pirates and parrotheads!
Rappahannock’s own Sixling Twin played a mesmerizing selection of Caribbean tunes while guests danced the night away.
Each year an award is given to the celebrity waiter whose table raises the most money during the dinner. This year’s winner is Miller Hunter, host of the Trinity Episcopal Church table. Congratulations, Miller, on a job well done!
This year’s event was once again a huge success, both as a fundraiser and as a collaboration of community volunteers. Much needed funds were raised, with a trending increase in grants awarded annually. We anticipate the need for assistance will be greater in 2019.
Anyone who was unable to attend the dinner but would like to contribute to the Fund, please make checks payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 133, Washington, VA 22747. You may also make a donation online at www.RappBenevolentFund.org. The Benevolent Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) and all moneys given are tax deductible as allowed by law.
A heartfelt thank you to our celebrity waiters, volunteers, sponsors and guests. Without you all this effort would not be possible.
Ellen Adams
Bob Hurley
Kim Sadowski
Alice Anderson
MK Ishee
Settle’s Grocery & Garage
Bean Hollow Grassfed
John Jacquemin
Bubby Settle
Barbara & Matthew Black
Joan Brown Interiors
Doug and Suzanne Schiffman
Jim Blubaugh
Susan Jones
Short Flight Shooting Instruct
Dennis Brack
Kattle 1 Beef Company
Peggy & Rich Spillenkothen
Jason Brady
Donna Kevis
Todd Summers
Derek Capizzi
John Kiser
Jimmy Swindler
Laurie Carroll
Dot & Rick Lessard
Charlotte Templeton
Claire Cassel
Mike Leake
Three Blacksmiths
Laura Dodd
Terry Lehman
Patricia Underwood
Chris Doxzen
Linden Vineyards
Williams Tree Service
Kathi Dutilh
Little Washington Spa
Ruthie Windsor-Mann
Casey Eitner
Bette Mahoney
Martin Woodard
Dawn & Leo Filipowicz
Jan & Ron Makela
David Yowell
Mimi Forbes
Patty Metcalfe
Butch Zindel
Front Royal Canoe
Bud Meyer
Theresa Wood, Chairperson
Gay Street Inn
Tod Morgan
Georgia Gilpin
Mountainside Physical Therapy
Shannon Grimsley
Jonathan Neill-Dore
Kat Habib
Barney O’Meara
Beth Hall
Tanya Paull
High Meadow Manor Farm
Denise Pearson
Hopkins Ordinary Ale Works
Joe Pipick
Hal Hunter
Rapp. County Sheriff’s Department
Miller Hunter
Barney Riley
Be the first to comment