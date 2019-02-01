Government shutdown ends — but clock is ticking

Shenandoah National Park Ranger Hazel Rudacille says it “feels good” to be back on the job following the longest-ever federal government shutdown that impacted her and 800,000 other workers and contractors — 137,000 in Virginia — either furloughed or working without pay for 35 days.

President Donald Trump agreed last week to a three-week spending package, long enough to resume government operations through Feb. 15. He warned if the $5.7 billion he’s requested for a U.S.-Mexico border wall isn’t forthcoming he will consider shutting down the government all over again.

