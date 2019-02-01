Kudos to Grimsley, RCHS staff

February 1, 2019

I was so proud of Dr. [Shannon] Grimsley and her staff when I read this article [“School officials scramble for solutions as more Rappahannock students experience trauma,” Jan. 17].

Little Rappahannock County High School on the front lines, providing best practices for their students. I am not sure that everyone who reads this understands how important this really is for the students and community.

I am a 1979 RCHS graduate and still a landowner who only gets to be home a few times a year. As a school nurse in New Jersey, I am the only one in my school with these kinds of skills.

So happy that my tax dollars are going to such a great resource.

Penny Chadwell Kardis
Summit, N.J.

