Schools scramble to blame others for trauma

In a recent article posted by the Rappahannock News, school officials seem desperate to push blame anywhere else but on themselves.

Being a student of Rappahannock County High School I have yet to see any signs of their efforts to improve the mental health of the students. Before focusing mainly on how our home lives influence the depression rate, I ask you to look into how the school effects this.

After asking many classmates, most have at least been told once by a teacher that they are dumb, uneducated, and even in one case, “I can’t help stupid.” Being called a derogatory term by an educator — an individual who is supposed to make your child feel accepted — affects us negatively. When asking for help my peers have been turned down multiple times. Who should help us if not them?

Turning to a different aspect of the school that increases our depression rate is the workload. Yes, you may say I had to do homework in my day, but with standards changing the difficulty level is expanding. Taking four classes a day, each one giving the students pages of homework, creates a stressful environment. After spending 8 hours a day working non stop, other than our 30 minute lunch, we are forced to further reduce our freetime. With no time to focus on anything other than school, how do you expect students to give their all?

In conclusion, studying only how our home life affects our depression rather than exploring other topics prevents valid results. Changing our ways rather than attempting to put blame on other topics will be the most beneficial to our community.

Chloe Butler

Sperryville