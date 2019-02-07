Courthouse Row for Feb. 7

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 1

Jackson

Atkins Construction Group LLC to Theresa L. Reinbold, 5.1000 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-83C

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Susie Canby and Anita Howard, Washington, remodel and addition, $50,000

Beth Jenson and Gene Jeffery, remodel, $400,000

Garland Lake, Chester Gap, electric upgrade, $1,100

Aron Weisgerber, Sperryville, solar panel install, $2,000