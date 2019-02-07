The Rapp for Feb. 7

Free Clinic moves

Starting this month, the relocated Free Clinic will be housed at Valley Health’s Family Medicine office, 12699 Lee Highway between Washington and Sperryville. This is the office of long time volunteer providers Ann Miller, FNP and Dr. Brook Miller.

Also volunteering at the Rappahannock site is Dr. Jerry Martin and Dr. Patricia Daly, along with many other administrative and nurse volunteers.

The new location will give the Free Clinic internet access so that electronic medical records can be used.

As a reminder, the clinic is held in Rappahannock on the third Wednesday evening of each month, beginning at 5 p.m. Clinic dates for 2019 are February 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20, December 18.

The Fauquier Free Clinic serves residents of Rappahannock County with an income at 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit or less who are uninsured. However, the Fauquier Free Clinic no longer accepts Medicaid.

Jennifer Ritter, RN is the contact for the Rappahannock clinic. For more information call 540-347-0394.

Get a grant

Calling all Rappahannock artists, artisans and organizations — March 15 is the deadline for applying for a Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grant!

Guidelines, eligibility requirements and application forms for 2019 grants are available on RAAC’s website, www.raac.org.

Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $209,000 to 56 Rappahannock artists and organizations — inspiring art and building community!

Drivers honored

Volunteer drivers from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, and Madison counties were honored for their service at a luncheon reception last week.

Aging Together, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) and Foothills Area Mobility System (FAMS) joined forces in thanking the men and women who give their time to get senior citizens and others to medical and other critical appointments.

Nearly 50 individuals attended the luncheon at the Culpeper Senior Center and were treated not only to delicious food and a gift card but also to a comedy routine by Shirley Workman, Madison Senior Center Supervisor.

Volunteer drivers are affiliated with the Care-A-Van program through RRCS, Rapp Rides, Rapp Med Rides, LOWLINC, VolTran, and Rapp At Home. RRCS also has food delivery volunteers.

There is always a need for additional volunteer drivers. If you like to drive, have a valid driver’s license with auto insurance and are 21 or over, please consider this volunteer opportunity. Volunteer driving is a simple, low-cost but high-impact way of giving back to your community.

For more information, contact the FAMS Call Center, 540-829-5300.

Shenandoah battles

The National Park Service has announced $748,298 in grants from the American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to help protect 72 acres of nearby battlefields threatened with damage or destruction by development. The grants will be used to acquire portions of the Fisher’s Hill and Opequon Battlefields; which are both significant Civil War Battlefields.

“Some of the most defining moments in our nation’s history were decided by conflicts that played out on hallowed grounds like these battlefields,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said. “In partnership with local communities and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, these grants will help preserve the battlefields for future generations.”

The Battle of Opequon occurred on Sept. 19, 1864 between Confederate forces under Lieutenant General Jubal A. Early and Union forces under Major General Philip H. Sheridan. Considered the most important battle of Sheridan’s Shenandoah Valley Campaign, Union forces halted the Confederate advance and pushed them out of the city of Winchester in what came to be known as “whirling through Winchester”.

The Battle of Fisher’s Hill, the last battle of campaign, occurred immediately after the Battle of Opequon, from Sept. 21-22, 1864. Fisher’s Hill resulted in the complete retreat of Confederate forces out of the Shenandoah Valley allowing Sheridan to control the entire region.

Thought that counts

Just as his world was turning upside down last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was discussing the lack of broadband in rural counties like Rappahannock.

“There is no way today that business can grow in Virginia . . . especially rural Virginia, if we don’t have universal access to broadband,” Northam said. “We want to make sure all Virginians, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, have a job to support themselves and their families with.”

Northam says bringing universal broadband coverage to rural Virginia remains a top priority for the Commonwealth.