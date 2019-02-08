26 pints in the snow and ice

February 8, 2019

The very cold temperatures, snow and some ice didn’t keep thirty Rappahannockers from coming to the Washington Fire Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 30 to try and donate blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile!

We greatly appreciate their time, patience and commitment to giving the gift of life! The Red Cross was able to collect twenty-six usable pints of blood! Thank you, and thank you to Ann Spieker and the Washington Fire Department for the use of their hall!

Look for the Bloodmobile again on June 19 in Little Washington (May 27 in Amissville).

Marie Riedel
Marie Davis

Co-Chairs, Red Cross Bloodmobile
Washington

