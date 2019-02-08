Jeopardy tourney to support Chicago trip

The Rappahannock County High School Scholastic Bowl team is holding a Community Challenge event on Tuesday, Feb. 19 to raise funds for the team’s trip to Chicago to compete in a National Small Schools tournament.

This event, which has not occurred in about four years is open to community teams for a donation of $50. The teams will play each other in a Jeopardy! question format, with the winning team facing off against the students.

There will be a pancake supper and bake sale starting at 5 p.m. followed by the tournament at 6:30 p.m.

To register please contact me at dnaser@rappahannockschools.us or 540-742-0199.

David Naser

RCHS, Washington