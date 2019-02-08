Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point set for April 6

By Betsy Burke Parker

Special to the Rappahannock News



The 47th annual Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point, one of the nation’s premier steeplechase races, is slated for Saturday, April 6.

Steeplechase horsemen consider the event the unofficial “pre-Gold-Cup Gold Cup,” a meet strategically-timed as preparation for the May 4 Virginia Gold Cup in The Plains.

Post time is 12 p.m. for the first of eight races over hurdles, over timber and on the turf.

By John McCaslin

One of seven point-to-points on the Virginia spring circuit, Old Dominion joins a new Virginia Steeplechase Association program paying a lucrative “runners reward” to Virginia-based horses. In addition, meet leading trainer and jockey earn a $1,000 bonus, and a Virginia-bred turf race offers a $2,000 purse.

The event is held at historic Ben Venue Farm, one of Rappahannock County’s most picturesque and widely-known ante-bellum estates. All railside parking spaces, tailgate spots and general admission seating have a commanding, hillside view of the mile-long turf oval.

The event, a fundraiser for the local Old Dominion Hounds, is also a major bookend of the region’s social calendar, knitting sport on the course with sport on the rail.

In addition to the eight horse races, there will be a hat contest, a tailgate contest and stick pony races for the kids. There will be a beer-garden and wine tasting tents from local wineries.

ODH also hosts a hunter pace — a timed pairs event, on Sunday. Hunter pace admission is free.

Ticket options for Saturday’s steeplechase range from $25 general admission to $100 reserved tailgate spaces.

Parking and admission details: olddominionhounds.weebly.com or call/text 540-219-4774.