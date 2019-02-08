Protecting citizens and cones

Courtesy photo

Fire and rescue volunteers from Amissville, Castleton, Chester Gap and Washington — (from left) Brian Wharton, Shawn Studenroth, Brittany Knight, Joan Thompson, Chris Eamich, Jack Jones, Gabriel Marsh and Kelly Bennett — recently completed a 16-hour emergency vehicle operators course involving eight hours of classroom and eight hours of practical driver training through a cone course.

“No cones were permanently damaged during this training,” quipped Amissville Fire & Rescue Chief J.B. Carter. “These new drivers will be responding on calls when they complete their companies’ requirements to be released.”