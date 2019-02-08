Rappahannock Circuit Judge Jeffrey Parker to retire

Judge has presided over some of the highest profile and most controversial cases

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Parker announced his retirement effective Nov. 1 in a brief letter to Governor Ralph Northam and state Senator Mark Obenshain.

“It has been an honor to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia and the citizens of the Twentieth Circuit,” Parker wrote in his Jan. 31 letter. He has served on the 20th Circuit for 18 years, adjudicating cases in Fauquier and Loudoun Counties as well as in Rappahannock.

Parker has presided over some of Rappahannock’s highest profile and most controversial cases, including suits arising out of plans made in 2013 by the town of Washington, Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Inn at Little Washington to beautify the Washington town square at the intersection where Main Street meets Middle Street in front of the Inn.

Parker also presided over a jury trial last year in which Flint Hill resident Randy Smoot was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Harris Hollow resident Jonas “Jay” Alther.

Currently on his docket, Parker has five cases brought by Rappahannock residents against county officials. All of the plaintiffs are represented by local lawyer David Konick, who was also behind the beautification project suits.

Court watchers have noted over the years the bantering and legal byplay between Parker and Konick in court.

“I ask questions of all attorneys,” Parker said in a phone call last Monday. “David brings a lot to the table.”

Asked about his plans during retirement, Parker said, “I’m sure I’ll find things to do. Maybe a little boating, maybe travel a bit.”

He said he has enjoyed working in Rappahannock County.

“Rappahannock is all you can ask for in my estimation,” he said. “I have a rural tendency and Rappahannock appeals to me.”

Parker and his wife Lawrie S. Parker have four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.