School news for Feb. 7

WCDS ‘entrepreneurs’

By Lisa Ramey

WCDS fourth and fifth grade students hosted a Business Day Emporium offering special goods and services to staff, faculty, and lower school classes.

The young business managers chose an item to sell and through wise pricing and marketing tried to outsell their peers as they discovered the basics of supply and demand economics.

From cupcakes to key chains or fortune-tellings to paintings on demand, shopping baskets were filled at this bustling marketplace.

Rapp students excel at JMU

James Madison University over the decades has welcomed numerous Rappahannock County students to its Harrisonburg campus. Now the university is pleased to announce the following Rappahannock students have made the dean’s list for its fall 2018 session.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must be considered by the registrar to be carrying a full time course load of graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Without further ado, earning their places on “The List” at JMU are: Brittany Adams of Amissville, Anna Clark of Flint Hill, Alyssa Coppage of Amissville, Megan Elliot of Amissville, Zachary Harris of Amissville, Madison Heiser of Amissville, Bridgett Horrocks of Sperryville, Noah Mason of Sperryville, and Madison Romine of Castleton.

JMU says it “offers each student a future of significance — not an education of mere prestige, but an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a university-wide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.”