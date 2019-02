By John McCaslin

The combined length and clearance of this moving truck from Long Island, N.Y., and the steep grade of the driveway leading to Antique Tables Made Daily, Inc., caused the rear steel frame of the vehicle to grind into the asphalt of Highway 211 west of Sperryville last Thursday.

The truck driver blamed his predicament on “mechanical issues.” Virginia State Police closed the highway’s westbound lanes until the truck could be moved.