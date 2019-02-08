Thursday evening, at a regularly scheduled Rappahannock Republican Committee meeting, committee member Tom Junk, made the following motion: “The Rappahannock Republican Committee expresses utter horror at Virginia Democrats’ proposal for a no-holds-barred abortion law. We stand firm in our Pro Life beliefs, and find Delegate Tran’s bill and Governor Northam’s public remarks contemptible and vile.”

The motion was approved unanimously by the committee.

This motion was based on these chilling comments from Governor Northam regarding Delegate Tran’s bill expanding late term abortions: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Our committee stands for liberty and freedom for ALL Americans. If Virginia’s Democrat representatives completely disregard the lives of our most vulnerable, how will they protect and enable all Virginians their freedom and rights?

The committee has reiterated that we, as Virginia Republicans, will stand united to make certain this infanticide will never become law in Virginia.

Terry Dixon

Chairman, Rappahannock Republican Committee