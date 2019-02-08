Washington column for Feb. 7

Spring is on its way . . .

Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow last Saturday, which means we’re in for an early spring. Although it’s still early February, I did see a bunch of geese flying over Saturday. Then again, they’ve been confused for a long time and don’t know which way to fly. With the warm temperatures this week, perhaps Phil is right and we are in for an early spring.

Black history

The Rappahannock Historical Society is hosting author and museum curator Terry Miller for a talk and book signing on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall.

A Texas native and Virginia resident, Miller’s new book is titled, “Images of America: African Americans in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Counties.”

Descendants shared with Miller their family lore so that a portrait emerged of African American beauty, spirit, resilience, and pain — as seen on so many Rappahannock faces in the book.

For more information, contact the Rappahannock Historical Society at 540-675-1163 or rapphistsoc@comcast.net.

Heart month

February is Heart Month — in more ways than one. It is the month of love, given the chocolates, cards, roses and special dinners all centered around the one day when romance is in the air, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. It’s also the day for couples to recapture their relationships, for the time that they’ve been together.

There are many theories and myths surrounding the origin of the modern Valentine’s Day celebrations. Some adore Valentine’s Day, while others dread it. However, whatever your inclinations are, I hope everyone will have a nice Valentine’s Day and that the ladies will receive their red roses — the traditional Valentine’s flower.

Remember love doesn’t make the world go round — it is what makes the ride worthwhile for everyone.

By Joanie Ballard

As William Shakespeare said: “Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.”

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Lillie Corbin of Sperryville, who will be turning 91 on Saturday, Feb. 23. Wishes go out to Mary McFarland of Sperryville, she will be turning 69 on Monday, Feb. 25. May you both have many more years to come.

Hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather we had the first part of the week. I know I have.