What it all boils down to

Pen Druid Brewing’s Van Carney climbs a tall ladder in order to monitor the progress of the Sperryville brewery’s copper boil kettle, handmade in Botetourt County. At this point, before fermentation, the beer is called wort. When the batch is ready to pour it will be named Golden Swan, one of the brewery’s more popular flavors served on tap and by the bottle.
