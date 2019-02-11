Watch your step and steering!

Rappahannock County Public Schools are operating on a two-hour delay this morning due to the light snow and freezing rain that fell overnight, which caused problems for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews and members as well.

At one time overnight, 744 residents of Rappahannock County were without power due to an outage centered around the Fox Creek Lane area just south of Woodville. Power was restored at 5:48 a.m. following what was labeled as an “equipment related” outage.

Earlier in the morning, one minute after midnight in fact, power was restored to an unspecified number of county homes following a “tree related” outage.

At 8 a.m., and still under a winter weather advisory, temperatures in the county hovered around 32 degrees, although highs this afternoon are expected to reach 36. Another icy mixture could fall overnight in higher elevations, although temperatures down below are forecast to remain right at 32 degrees.

Hang on for Valentine’s Day, Thursday, when temps are expected to reach a balmy 60 degrees!