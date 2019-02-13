Courthouse Row for Feb. 14

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 2-14
Jackson
Atkins Construction Group LLC to Theresa L. Reinbold, 5.1000 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-83C
Piedmont
James A. Miller and Mary T. Miller, husband and wife to Kathleen Sue Burney, trustee of the Kathleen Sue Burney Trust, 9.0000 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-27
Stonewall
J. Robert Yeamen III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon, to Louise C. Grigsby and James Grigsby, wife and husband, 65.90 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt pursuant to Virginia Code, special warranty, tax map 50-19
Louise C. Grigsby and Margie B. Cannon to Margie B. Cannon, 5.661 and 2.22 acres, exempt from pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 51-35
J. Robert Yeaman III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon to Margie B. Cannon and Louise C. Grigsby, 0.787 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 51-35
Wakefield
Duane S. Fleeger II, aka Duane Fleeger and Heather Fleeger to Duane S. Fleeger II and Heather Fleeger, husband and wife, 35.6047 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 6-2M
Daniel J. Plaine, Caroline M. Plaine and Meredith A. Plaine to John D. Griffin and Kathleen M. Griffin, husband and wife, 4 parcels, deed bargain sale, $410,000, tax map 12-2H
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Tom Dean, Amissville, dwelling $900,000
Chris and Katelyn Kimber, Woodville, dwelling $383,370
Batchelor Brothers LLC, Sperryville, restaurant renovation, $100,000
