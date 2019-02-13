Courthouse Row for Feb. 14

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 2-14

Jackson

Atkins Construction Group LLC to Theresa L. Reinbold, 5.1000 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-83C

Piedmont

James A. Miller and Mary T. Miller, husband and wife to Kathleen Sue Burney, trustee of the Kathleen Sue Burney Trust, 9.0000 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-27

Stonewall

J. Robert Yeamen III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon, to Louise C. Grigsby and James Grigsby, wife and husband, 65.90 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt pursuant to Virginia Code, special warranty, tax map 50-19

Louise C. Grigsby and Margie B. Cannon to Margie B. Cannon, 5.661 and 2.22 acres, exempt from pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 51-35

J. Robert Yeaman III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon to Margie B. Cannon and Louise C. Grigsby, 0.787 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 51-35

Wakefield

Duane S. Fleeger II, aka Duane Fleeger and Heather Fleeger to Duane S. Fleeger II and Heather Fleeger, husband and wife, 35.6047 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 6-2M

Daniel J. Plaine, Caroline M. Plaine and Meredith A. Plaine to John D. Griffin and Kathleen M. Griffin, husband and wife, 4 parcels, deed bargain sale, $410,000, tax map 12-2H

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Tom Dean, Amissville, dwelling $900,000

Chris and Katelyn Kimber, Woodville, dwelling $383,370

Batchelor Brothers LLC, Sperryville, restaurant renovation, $100,000