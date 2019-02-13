Down Memory Lane for Feb. 14

April 21, 1977

“In the spring of the year 1824 Elder William F. Broadus, being solicited by a number of brethren residing in this vicinity to preach at a meeting house nearly built, consented. In a very short time the congregation became large and attentive, and a prospect opened for much good.”

This is from an account written by John Fletcher, first secretary of Mt. Salem Church near Washington.

The church was first established in an old schoolhouse and as it grew in membership the present building was constructed. It flourished and eventually had over 300 members, then in 1949 with dwindling membership the church closed, and fell to the hands of vandals.

The restoration began in 1976. Windows have been replaced, shutters are being repaired, the grounds cleaned up, floors fixed, etc.

The Rev. B. G. Titchenell of Woodville was the speaker for the reopening ceremony at Mt. Salem Baptist Church on Easter Sunday and delivered the afternoon worship service.

On the law enforcement front, Harry Allen Newlin, newly assigned Trooper for Rappahannock, assumed his duty here Monday and was shown around the county by Rappahannock Trooper R. A. Baines and Sgt. H.D. Brown of Luray. He met and chatted with Rappahannock Sheriff W. A. Buntin. Fifty-nine troopers graduated from the school in Richmond Friday and assumed their duty posts Monday. Virginia has 820 Troopers, not including the uniformed supervisory personnel. Col. D. M. Slane addressed the graduates.

Hats off to Mrs. Mary Quaintance of Sperryville, who will retire as principal of Rappahannock County Elementary School, and O.A. Norton, retiring superintendent of schools in Rappahannock, who were honored by the local Education Association with a Dutch treat dinner at Panorama Friday evening. Mrs.

Quaintance was given a replica of her school paddle as a memento for her 50 years in the field of education.

March 1, 1995

Dennis’ Store in Scrabble is a tiny building at the junction of routes 626 and 680.

It is a family-run business, begun by Clifford R. Dennis 70 years ago. His son Robert Dennis Sr. and his wife Doris have run the store half of that time, since 1960.

Proudly displayed is a painting of the store by local artist Maggi Morris, who lives right down the street with her husband Andy and son Eston. She said that she feels like part of the family when she goes in Dennis Store, and that, like parents, the Dennises are always concerned about what is going on in her life. Also, if she needs an item which is not on the shelf in the store, the Dennises will order it for her.

Mr. Dennis also drives a school bus for Rappahannock County, and comes in to take over the store duties from his wife when he finishes his day on the road. The store offers a selection of microwave sandwiches and a coffee machine for visitors who would like to stay awhile, and the front porch offers an inviting view of the countryside

Cabin Fever Books and the Rush River Gallery are carrying a new set of small books, the Virginia Heritage series. Two books are available so far. The first, written by the Warrenton publisher of the series, Walter Nicklin, is on the Rappahannock River.

The books, compact enough to put in a pocketbook or jacket pocket, are stuffed with information. “The Rappahannock River” includes everything from the history of the river to the best methods for catching rockfish.

A second book in the series is “Virginia’s Civil War Battlefields,” by Peter Lockwood, a retired British military officer currently living in Front Royal.

“These are in-depth little books,” Mr. Nicklin said. “They will tell tourists or anyone who is interested where to go, how to get there and what went on there. They are handy for trips and to keep on your bookshelves.”

He is at work on a third book in the series, on Virginia’s haunted houses.

After a distinguished law career of 47 years, A. Burke Hertz of Flint Hill will be retiring on April 30 from the 20th Judicial District as a judge in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Judge Hertz has sat on the bench since 1980, when he replaced Judge Moffett, who retired.