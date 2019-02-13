The Rapp for Feb. 14

Old MacDonalds

Check out this intriguing list from 100 years ago of Rappahannock County farmers who during the two-year period 1917-1919 were members of the Virginia Agricultural Council of Safety:

L. H. Dudley, Washington: John J. Miller, Washington; R. W. Luttrell, Amissville; R. L. Miller, Ben Venue; George P. Browning, Flint Hill; J. Jas. Miller, Hawlin; B. R. Miller, Smedley; Carroll Menefee, Sperryville; H. B. Miller, Sperryville; Mrs. W. L. Keyser, Washington; C. R. Wood, Washington; James C. Cropp, Amissville; R.E. Luttrell, Amissville; George W. Settle, Flint Hill; W.L.Turner, Flint Hill; R.M. Menefee, Hawlin; J. Hill O’Bannon, Woodville; James H. Fletcher, Sperryville; Mrs. P. A. Hughes, Amissville; B. L. Stahl (no address); A. F. Howard (no address); Peyton Rome (no address).

The list was published by New River Notes, since 1998 a resource for historical and genealogical research for North Carolina and Virginia.

Crest Hill detour

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) in Rappahannock County will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 18, to allow replacement of a pipe located near Hickman Run. The road will be closed about 1.2 miles east of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and about 3.5 miles from the Fauquier county line.

The road will reopen to traffic the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 22.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

RCPS Essay Contest

Calling all RCPS student writers! The Rappahannock News, Foothills Forum and RCPS are excited to offer the 1st Annual RCPS Essay Contest entitled “Our Rappahannock…Through the Eyes of the Next Generation.” We’re looking for engaging, thoughtful, well written pieces that are of interest to our community. This contest is open to all RCPS students, grades 6th-12th. The submission deadline is March 4th. Winning essays will be featured in the Rappahannock News with cash prizes awarded to the winning authors, courtesy of Foothills Forum. Visit www.rappahannockschools.us for contest details and essay requirements.

No runny noses

Out of concern for the health of its patients, UVA’s Culpeper Medical Center is asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under away from its acute care facilities due to our Piedmont region’s “widespread outbreak of the flu virus.”

In addition, people of all ages who are experiencing runny noses, sore throats, fevers or coughs are asked not to visit any patients being treated in Culpeper. The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions.

The restrictions are in effect until further notice.

People who are seeking treatment at the hospital, of course, are not subject to the restrictions.

Back to Virginia

Courtesy photo

Speaking of the Culpeper Medical Center, or specifically its parent company Novant Health UVA Health System, Al Pilong Jr., has just been appointed senior vice president and CEO.

Whereas Pilong joins Novant UVA from Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich., he previously served right up Route 522 as president of the Winchester Medical Center and senior vice president of Valley Health in Winchester.

Cat kitty

RappCats invites one and all to Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill next Friday, February 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., for a fun evening in support of a wonderful cause.

Cash and check tips at the bar and 10 percent of dinner sales will go to RappCats to support rescue efforts, help with vet bills for rescued cats and kittens, and fund a community based spay and neuter program. In 2018, RappCats rescued a record number of kittens. The need for funding is great.

Courtesy photo

RappCats, a private, non-profit operated by volunteers and funded through donations, provides assistance to neglected, abused, abandoned, injured, and homeless cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock County. For more information please contact RappCats at 540.987.6050 or rappcats@rappcats.org.

Black Patriots

The “Culpeper Minutemen” chapter of the SAR has just opened an exhibit on “The Forgotten Patriots of the Revolutionary War” — as in African Americans — at the Culpeper Library.

Research conducted by the Daughters of the American Revolution discovered upwards of 8,000 African Americans who served in the Revolutionary War, and some of these black patriots from our area are listed in the exhibit.