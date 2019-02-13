Washington column for Feb. 14

Rappahannock loses another good person

Sympathy goes out to the Mary Wayland family of Flint Hill on the death of her husband, Thomas Edward Wayland, 80, know to many as Tommy. He passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at his home.

Tommy was a retired painter and carpenter, and a good one at that. He loved working in his garden. During the garden months, he would sell produce in Flint Hill on the side of the road. I always looked forward to stopping and buying his ripe tomatoes. They tasted so good. If there was a week I couldn’t make it to Flint Hill, he would take the time to bring me some at the office. He was a good friend. We always would talk about the good days growing up in Rappahannock. Every time I now eat a garden tomato, I will think of Tommy.

Mary, death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but always remember that love leaves a memory no one can ever take away. Although it’s difficult to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow. May God’s grace give you strength during this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at noon at the Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Petition drive

By Jan Clatterbuck

In last week’s edition, Mayor Fred Catlin said, what better place than out in front of the Washington Post Office to launch a petition drive to register “opposition to moving the post office out ot the town’s limits, the flawed decision-making process, or concerns about the proposed location.”

Mayor Catlin is now preparing a letter to send to our state and federal representatives, asking them to review the decision-making process.

Burning law

The 4 p.m. Burning Law states that from Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.

Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires. Localities may have more restrictive outdoor burning laws.

To learn more about the law and how to protect yourself and your property, visit dof.virginia.gov.

A violation of the law is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition to the criminal violation, those who allow a fire to escape are liable for the cost of suppressing the fire as well as any damage caused to others’ property.

Spaghetti & Talent

On Saturday evening, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m the Rappahannock Clergy Association will host a Spaghetti Dinner/Talent Show at the Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville.

Planned as a fundraiser to support community ministry in Rappahannock County, all proceeds from the event will help fund the local ministry of Montse Vittitow who works directly with ounty residents in need.

While the dinner is free and there is no cost of admission to attend this evening of food, fun, and fellowship, the RCA will be accepting cash, checks, and credit card contributions, and hopes all who attend will be generous in their donations to this worthy cause.

All are welcome and encouraged to join the faith community in celebrating and supporting this important work. Those who cannot be there on Saturday night may still contribute to this worthy cause: checks should be made payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund with a notation of “community ministry” on the memo line, and mailed to the Washington Baptist Church, P.O. Box 209, Washington, VA 22747.

$5 bag sale

Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop operated by the wonderful Washington Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a $5 bag sale from Monday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, March 2. They have a great selection of women’s, children’s and men’s clothing, as well as shoes. Come out and fill the bag for six more weeks of winter.

Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-1245.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Phil Bailey, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and to Bryant Lee, who will celebrate his day on Sunday, Feb. 17. May you both have many more birthdays to come.

Anniversary wishes

Happy anniversary to my brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Ruth Burke, and Danny and Hope Huff, who will celebrate today, Thursday, Feb. 14. Belated anniversary wishes also go out to Roger and Charmaine Piantadosi, who celebrated theirs on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Happy Valentine’s Day

Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is today, Thursday, Feb. 14. Some adore this holiday, while others dread it, but whatever your inclinations are, I hope everyone has a nice day and the ladies receive their red roses — the traditional Valentine flower (and don’t forget the box of chocolates).

Remember: Love doesn’t make the world go round — love is what makes the ride worthwhile for everyone. I hope you find a way to enjoy the day.

Stay warm and keep happy thoughts that spring is on its way soon!