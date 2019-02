Cocoa Manna on Sperryville Pike hosted a popular “Valentine Pop Up” Saturday, showcasing ahead of Valentine’s Day today bean to bar chocolate and truffle creations by chocolatier Karen Mosebrook; orchid gardens, terrariums and bouquets-to-order by Jen Perrot of Flourish Root Floral Studio in Sperryville; and handmade glass bead and polymer jewelry and specialty cookies baked with Cocoa Manna’s Bolivian chocolate from Heidi Morf of Crows Like Shiny Things in Flint Hill.