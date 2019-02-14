Being prepared for the real world

John Krob

I just finished reading a [Feb. 1] letter to the editor, titled “Schools scramble to blame others for trauma.” It definitely caught my attention, with words such as blame and trauma.

As I read further, it is my opinion the tone of the letter became more of an observation from this writer rather than completely factual; as well as unwarranted blanket statements directed to the overall staff at the Rappahannock County High School.

Let me first say, I agree with Ms. [Chloe] Butler on some of the points brought to light. It is true, there have been times teachers have grown frustrated with students or situations and have made negative statements. Since I am a substitute, I have the advantage of seeing outside the box.

I totally agree, using words such as mentioned, should never be uttered. I’ve witnessed dedicated teachers who’ve become so frustrated for various reasons because students did not bring in their homework or had a blasé attitude when it came to learning.

There was an interesting statement made in the letter, “After spending 8 hours a day working non stop, other than our 30 minute lunch, we are forced to further reduce our freetime.”

I have no idea what academic institution you were referring with this statement. If you look at the schedule, there is theoretically only about 5 hours a day, give or take. Fact check. The remaining time is dedicated to various club activities, sports and study time.

Yes, I said study time.

Which, by the way, few students take advantage of. If they did, there would be less homework and possibly more time for their electronic devices.

The dedicated staff knows almost every student by their first name and is readily available for any assistance a student may request. The counseling and administrative offices alike are there for the students, with a caring attitude for each student. (I’ve witnessed this first hand).

I have worked and taught in numerous foreign countries. Foreign students take their education seriously, knowing it’s the only way they will succeed in a demanding and fast paced world. (Statistics have shown they excel in many areas compared to American students).

The average foreign school day is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 3 to 4 hours of homework — Monday thru Friday, and a half day on Saturday.

If a student fails in a class they lose all outside activities, such as sports, band and art. Those hours will be dedicated for studying. If a student fails any major exams, it reflects not only on them, but their family.

I do agree with the writer, there’s always room for improvement. It takes not only the academic staff but the families of each student working together to become successful.

Most high school graduates find out the real world couldn’t care less about their feelings. Productivity and accountability are the key requirements in succeeding or keeping one’s job.

In conclusion, the writer of the letter to the editor must have been listening in English class. Well done.

The writer, a substitute teacher, lives in Chester Gap.