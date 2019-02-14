Due to anticipated winter weather, the pipe project on Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) in Rappahannock County has now been postponed until the week of Feb. 25, VDOT has advised the Rappahannock News.

Route 647 will now be closed to through traffic beginning Feb. 25 to allow replacement of a pipe located about 2.8 miles east of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and about 2 miles from the Fauquier county line. The road will reopen to traffic the afternoon of Friday, March 1.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp