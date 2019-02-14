Professionals among them

February 14, 2019
Photo by Rac Boc

Twelve members of the Capital Wind Symphony joined the Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School Bands last Saturday for two rehearsal sessions, thanks partly to the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra’s Music Mentor Program and RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund.

“Thanks to the Claudia Mitchell Fund, educational outreach programs such as this allow our students to benefit from positive mentoring relationships . . . invaluable to their development as musicians,” said RCPS Band Director Jason T. Guira.

