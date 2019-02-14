The rest of the story

I recently read your article regarding the Unique Cast of Characters at the Cappiali place in Amissville. It seems as of late that the Cappialis might not be the most popular people in Rappahannock County, at least among some circles. I have worked with them in my capacity as the director of a small nonprofit and I wanted to share my experience with you.

I am the Executive Director of a 501(c)(3) called the St. Isidore Project. We partner with local churches and land owners to grow food for the poor and hungry within the local community — local people helping locals in need.

I first met John and Beth late last spring. When they heard about the work that we do, they immediately wanted to help. They cleared out a small portion of land next to their house and offered to let us use it to grow fresh produce. They generously gave of their time and donated all of the material to build the garden beds. They donated the lumber used to build the raised beds and tons of compost to fill the beds (along with the machine hours to transport and move the loads of compost).

Big John, Beth, and their son Little John have spent countless hours all through the growing season helping the Isidore Project. Despite our late start to the year and the extremely wet summer, we were able to donate almost 1,000 pounds of fresh produce to the Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Front Royal. Their efforts directly contributed an estimated 3,000 meals with fresh produce for poor — that is significant.

The Cappialis have done all this with no expectations or desire for recognition for their hard work. They also intend to continue quietly supporting the Isidore Project this next growing season despite the county’s continued roadblocks.

In this day and age of self-centeredness, their good work stands out and I wanted to share this with you in the hope that you could bring this aspect of the Cappialis to light. I think, with a complete picture, people might see them in a new and different light and perhaps not be so quick to condemn them.

Jon Blankenship

Co-founder, St. Isidore Project, Bristow, Va.