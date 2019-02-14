The stigma of mental illness

It was written: students do not receive the treatment they need “due to stigma.” (“Connecting the dots to save children’s lives,” Jan. 31).
I am certain the writer means because we have been trained to “promote that stigma.”
History has offered us several examples of such promotions, the most graphic was in WWII Germany: “Due to the stigma” millions of Jews were murdered.
Millions of people accepted that lesson, millions acted upon it.
Harold A. Maio
Fort Myers, Florida
Editor’s note: The letter writer is a retired mental health editor.
Be the first to comment