The stigma of mental illness

By Staff/Contributed February 14, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

It was written: students do not receive the treatment they need “due to stigma.” (“Connecting the dots to save children’s lives,” Jan. 31).

I am certain the writer means because we have been trained to “promote that stigma.”

History has offered us several examples of such promotions, the most graphic was in WWII Germany: “Due to the stigma” millions of Jews were murdered.

Millions of people accepted that lesson, millions acted upon it.

Harold A. Maio
Fort Myers, Florida

Editor’s note: The letter writer is a retired mental health editor.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5283 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.