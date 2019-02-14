Three Smiths say thanks

Thank you, Rappahannock News, for the very nice article about The Smith Sisters written by Veronika Benson. It prompted a full audience at Nancy and Dick Raines’ lovely Little Washington Theatre this past Saturday.

(Nancy divulged that the only other act that sells-out is the comedic Mark Russell; we are truly humbled).

And a big thank you to all of our Rappahannock friends that took time out of their busy Groundhog Day schedule to join us!

Megan and Debi — and Robert “Smiggy” — Smith

Washington