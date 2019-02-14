Three Smiths say thanks

By Staff/Contributed February 14, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

Thank you, Rappahannock News, for the very nice article about The Smith Sisters written by Veronika Benson. It prompted a full audience at Nancy and Dick Raines’ lovely Little Washington Theatre this past Saturday.

(Nancy divulged that the only other act that sells-out is the comedic Mark Russell; we are truly humbled).

And a big thank you to all of our Rappahannock friends that took time out of their busy Groundhog Day schedule to join us!

Megan and Debi — and Robert “Smiggy” — Smith
Washington

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5283 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.