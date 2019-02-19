With snow on the way, schools closed and meetings postponed

Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, joining Culpeper, Fauquier and jurisdictions across the Washington area in shutting down.

The county Planning Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled.

Businesses of Rappahannock has shifted its planning quarterly networking social, scheduled for tomorrow, to Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville.

The forecast

Tonight Snow, mainly after 3 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 22. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Snow and sleet before 1pm, then sleet between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 4p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night Freezing rain and sleet before 10pm, then rain. Temperature rising to around 43 by 4 a.m. Southeast wind 11 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday A chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.