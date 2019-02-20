Courthouse Row for Feb. 21

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 8-14

Jackson

Mary Ann Dancisin to David L. Rabin and Kari L. Bare, 7.2555 acres, $339,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-39B

Stonewall

Catherine Buckner Lea, executor for the estate of Frances Fletcher Lea to Daniel Giorda Bedell, 1.83 acres, deed bargain sale, tax exempt pursuant, general warranty, tax map 51-15

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Barbara Heller, Sperryville, heat pump replacement $23,000

Jeanne Garner, Castleton, generator $9,000

Roxanne Miller, Huntly, gas range replacement, $500

Blake Brown, Washington, generator, $8,500

Ronald Goodman, Sperryville, electric service, $1,500

Ronald Goodman, Sperryville, generator, $9,500