Courthouse Row for Feb. 21

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 8-14
Jackson
Mary Ann Dancisin to David L. Rabin and Kari L. Bare, 7.2555 acres, $339,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-39B
Stonewall
Catherine Buckner Lea, executor for the estate of Frances Fletcher Lea to Daniel Giorda Bedell, 1.83 acres, deed bargain sale, tax exempt pursuant, general warranty, tax map 51-15
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Barbara Heller, Sperryville, heat pump replacement $23,000
Jeanne Garner, Castleton, generator $9,000
Roxanne Miller, Huntly, gas range replacement, $500
Blake Brown, Washington, generator, $8,500
Ronald Goodman, Sperryville, electric service, $1,500
Ronald Goodman, Sperryville, generator, $9,500
