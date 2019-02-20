School news for Feb. 21

A ‘Professional’ Presidents Day

While students were out of school on Presidents Day, Rappahannock County Public Schools staff participated in a Professional Development Day.

At the elementary school, teachers had the opportunity to work with new tools and gadgets that will be featured in the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) lab. Meanwhile, RCHS teachers attended an “Intro to Peer Mentoring” work session at the high school.

By Holly Jenkins

In addition, teachers were given the opportunities to renew certifications in First/Aid, AED, and CPR. A Mental Health First Aid course was required for all new hires since 2015-2016. And lastly, the final morning offering consisted of a presentation by Dr. Tod Davis OD, FCPVD for the Red Flags Book Club.

Afternoon sessions included a variety of topics such as creating healthy meals in minutes, restorative justice class meetings, content area/department/ grade level vertical design, and active student participation through the use of educational games. The National Counseling Group led a session entitled “How to Address Drug Abuse with Students.”

The Professional Development Day was organized by administration with the help of one of RCPS’ teacher leaders, Karen Sanborn, Professional Development Coordinator. The Teacher Leaders Program is a new program Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley introduced last year to build leadership capacity within the ranks of employees at RCPS.

According to Grimsley, “Our Teacher Leaders Program is a great way to recognize the expertise of our teachers by allowing them to take the lead on division initiatives.”

A professional development day built around the current, most pressing needs of teachers was just one example of what some of our teacher leaders are accomplishing.

Now that’s variety!

The RCHS PRIDE Variety Show was held on Valentine’s Day 2019. Students and staff entertained the audience while showcasing their talents in a variety of performances including vocal, instrumental, dance, comedy, and acting.

Performers included Bryce Jones, Mr. Dave Naser, Katelyn Compton, Breda Clough, Lily Jenkins, Anna Milam, Dalton Renner, Emily Preston, Ms. Patti Waddell, Abi MacDonald, Sophia Hernandez, Jess Foster, Lexi Hansen, Donovan Zook, Ian Moore, Jacob Thomas, Mariah Richardson, Allison Fertig, Anthony DelGrosso, Ashley Peeling, Christy Smoot, Alivia Tuel, Chase Wharton, Kaitlyn Haskins, Katie Bedortha, Ben Giles, Ben Bailey, Alex Bailey, Evan Hylton, and Mr. Jimmy Swindler (aka Cupid).

Special thanks to Alison Wharton (Sound Technician), Carmen Pond (Crew), and Ms. Dani Pond (Director).

Bland to Grease

This past Sunday, Belle Meade Montessori School participated in the Bland Music Competition. Five students had their moment on stage: Charlotte Calvert singing “Freddy My Love,” Lilie Halko singing “She Used to Be Mine,” and Alyssa Amster singing “Twisted.” Rebecca Cross played “Demons” on the violin, and Reilly Waggener Talley performed “Wipe Out” on the drums.

Charlotte, Lilie, and Rebecca received honorable mention and a $25 prize. Reilly came in third for instruments and received $50. Alyssa received $75 for placing second as a vocalist.We were extremely proud of all our students for their performances on stage and having the courage to participate.

Music teachers Samantha Whitesides and Kimber Herron supported the students in this endeavor.Terry Waggener also joined in.

Belle Meade School would also like to thank Spots Williams, Jim Blubaugh, and the Lions Club of Rappahannock for hosting this special event.

By John Glass

Students are now focusing on their next artistic endeavor, their spring musical GREASE, which opens on March 8th. Join us either on Friday the 8th at 7 p.m. or Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at the school. Call us at 540-987-8970 or email school@bellemeadeschool.org for ticket information.