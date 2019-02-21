Who would have thought tiny Rappahannock County would be hosting the nation’s top romance authors for “Romancing Rappahannock,” taking place Thursday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 2.

Greenfield Inn Bed & Breakfast in Washington, in collaboration with Katy Regnery, New York Times and USA Today best-selling author, is the creating force behind the fun-filled, two-day fan immersion event with nine best-selling romance writers.

Better yet, guests from Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Florida, and all points in between will be arriving in Rappahannock County to spend a weekend with the award-winning authors, who include Mia Sheridan, Ilsa Madden-Mills, A. L. Jackson, Carey Heywood, Pam Goodwin, Katy Regnery, Tia Louise, Kate Stewart, and Emma Scott

This will be the first visit to the beautiful Piedmont Region for most of the authors and guests.

Events include:

A one-of-a-kind author panel showcasing the experience and knowledge of seven award-winning, successful authors at RappU late Thursday afternoon.

Welcome cocktails at Copper Fox Distillery, followed by pizza and wine at Quievremont Winery on Friday evening.

Scavenger hunts in Little Washington and Sperryville on Saturday with teams led by one of the attending authors.

Lunch on Saturday at Gadino Cellars complete with book signing, wine tasting, romance trivia, and raffles for gift baskets.

Dinner at Tula’s Off Main on Saturday evening.

An optional wine and chocolate experience at Wine Loves Chocolate on Sunday.

“This has been in the planning for a year now, one of my pet projects so to speak,” Audrey Regnery, innkeeper of Greenfield Inn Bed & Breakfast tells this newspaper.

“It is important for all businesses to work together as you know, and we are hoping to launch the first of many such events. If there is a will we can find a way, since we have no organization in this county willing to promote us we oftentimes have to stick our neck out and go for it alone. We think we have done it with this. We hope this event to be the social network weekend of the year. Somehow we need to be found and with all the support we have received it is likely we will do just that.”

Many local businesses are participating in Romancing Rappahannock 2019, including: Mountain View Marketing, Belle Meade Bed & Breakfast, Gay Street Inn, Foster Harris House, The Inn at Little Washington, The Inn at Mount Vernon Farm, The King Mountain House, LeFay Cottage, Tula’s Off Main, Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen (RPK), Legacy Farm Market, Quievremont Winery, Gadino Cellars, Copper Fox Distillery, Headmaster’s Pub, Little Washington Winery, Wine Loves Chocolate, Kevin H. Adams of Gay Street Gallery, August Georges, R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery, Little Washington Spa, Before & After, Happy Camper Equipment Company, Sperryville Corner Store, Francis Bar, Stonewall Abbey Wellness, Geneva Welch Gallery, Rare Finds, Knit Wit Yarn Shop, Comfort Fair Trade, and Hair Gallery.

“This event is incorporating many local businesses and showcasing all that our area has to offer. It promises to be a very unique, outstanding experience for everyone who attends,” says Liz Johnson of Mountain View Marketing in Harris Hollow.

For more information, contact Audrey Regnery at 540.675.1114 or email AudreyRegnery@greenfieldinnva.com.