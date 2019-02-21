Heartfelt thanks to all

By Staff/Contributed February 21, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

I want to thank everyone that came to the service and celebration for my husband, Tommy. Thanks for the visits, cards, food, prayers, messages and love shown.

Thanks to Maddox Funeral Home, Flint Hill Fire Department, and special thanks to the VFW POST 2123 Honor Guard. Tommy would have been very proud of such an honor.

Thanks to Sheriff Connie Compton and the Sheriff’s Department, and the Rappahannock News.

Also thanks to Sammy Campbell for the great service. Words cannot express the love and gratitude we received. Love each and everyone.

God Bless everyone.

Brian and Mary Wayland
Flint Hill

