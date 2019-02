Courtesy photo

Gray Ghost Vineyards donated 1,788 pounds of food to the Rappahannock Food Pantry this week. Gray Ghost vintners Al and Cheryl Kellert, seen here dropping off the food, were informed that this was the largest amount the Food Pantry has received at any one time.

The popular Amissville vineyard sends thanks to all of its friends, customers and neighbors who so generously participate in Gray Ghost’s annual food drive.