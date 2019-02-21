Saluting Rappahannock Black History Month

Photo courtesy of Samuel Glasker

Born in Rappahannock in November 1899, Zephyr Jones Jackson was the third child of Catherine Jones. Zephyr was initially raised in the home of her grandmother, Ida Jones, and Zephyr’s mother married Hugh Jackson in 1906. As a child, Zephyr and her family were tenants on the farm of William and Nannie Yancey. She married World War I veteran and widower Henry Glasker (1896-1973) on April 20, 1929. He came to the marriage with four children under the age of 10. The new couple had an additional five children. She died in January 1991 and was laid to rest in Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery in Rappahannock.

Editor’s note: The story of Zephyr Jones Jackson and other African Americans with rich histories in Rappahannock County are contained in the new book, “Images of America: African Americans in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock Counties,” by Terry L. Miller (Arcadia Publishing, 2019).