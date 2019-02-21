The Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle

By Staff/Contributed February 21, 2019 Photos 0
Photo by Joyce Wenger
Courtesy photo

The 16 people who gathered at the Rappahannock County Library early Tuesday evening had one thing in common — they love playing the ukulele. “There were beginners and experienced players. There were young people, people in their seventies, and then others in between.

Everyone seemed to have a fun time — they like to sing!” observed Joyce Wenger, whose husband Mike led the group in song. “Mike made a recording of some of the songs — the group sounds great, on their first try! The group voted to call themselves ‘The Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle.’” The group will meet every third Tuesday at the library at 5 p.m., and there’s plenty of room for more ukuleles.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5291 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.