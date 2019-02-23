Free 2019 pond assessments

Have a pond on your property with algae problems, aquatic weed infestations, leaking dam, drainage erosion issues, structural problems, or something else?

Look no further for free pond assistance than the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), which provides technical service and guidance to Rappahannock County landowners on a multitude of topics: soils, drainage, erosion control, vegetative land cover options, agriculture cost share, septic system repair and maintenance, road and driveway siting, engineering, and last but not least ponds and pond construction, repair and maintenance.

The SWCD provides pond guidance on everything from vegetation management to decayed spillway pipes to embankment collapse. The list goes on. The District is now taking signup for free pond assessments during calendar year 2019. They will conduct seasonal visits to your pond with you and develop long term strategies for attaining your goals. Signup is required via Greg Wichelns at gregw@culpeperswcd.org.

Guidance typically includes both short and long term strategies towards remedying the undesirable situations and also includes providing a thorough assessment of contributing factors.