Rappahannock land and farm transactions down in 2018

In 2018, the number of real estate transactions in the Piedmont region including Rappahannock County declined from the previous year, “however there were some notable bright spots,” says Adam Beroza, vice president of sales and marketing for Cheri Woodard Realty.

On a county by county basis, Rappahannock and Madison “residential” transactions increased 5 percent and 25 percent respectively, while Fauquier declined 8 percent and Culpeper decreased 5 percent.

Fauquier and Madison “land and farm” transactions, at the same time, increased 7 percent and 27 percent respectively, while Culpeper decreased 17 percent and Rappahannock dropped 38 percent.

Specifically for Rappahannock County, there were 89 residential transactions in 2018 compared 85 in 2017, an increase of 5 percent. The average home sales price increased 6 percent to $408,133 from $384,297 in 2017. Average days on market in 2018 was 204 compared to 212 in 2017, a decrease of 4 percent. There was a monthly average of 84 homes on the market in 2018 compared to 91 in 2017, a decrease of 7 percent. On average, homes sold for 94 percent of the list price in 2018 as compared to 96 percent in 2017, a decrease of 2 percent.

Twenty-two properties sold in the 4th quarter of 2018 as compared to 21 properties in the 4th quarter of 2017. It is worth noting that three properties over $1 million sold this year which is a high-water mark for this category in the past 5 years.

Meanwhile, there were 34 land and farm transactions in 2018 compared to 55 in 2017, which is a 38 percent decrease. The price per acre for raw land over 25 acres increased 17 percent from $5,461 to $6,370. The average days on market increased 20 percent from 299 to 359 in 2018. There was an average of 77 lots on the market every month compared to 78 in 2017. Land sold for 91 percent of list price which was the same as 2017.

There were 10 land transactions in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 15 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Although land transactions decreased 33 percent, total sales increased 8 percent, reflecting the larger lot sizes sold in 2018. There are currently 58 lots for sale, which is about an 18-month supply. The average days on market for the current lots on the market is 302 days.

In all four counties, the number of transactions decreased by 5 percent, although the total dollar value of real estate sales increased by 1 percent — with $867,572,329 sold in 2018 and $859,127,537 sold in 2017, according to figures compiled by Beroza.

— John McCaslin