Loudoun prosecutor to become Rappahannock judge

February 24, 2019

The Virginia General Assembly has named Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman to fill the 20th Judicial District Circuit Court judicial seat being vacated by Judge Jeffrey W. Parker when he retires in November.

Plowman’s election to the position will be effective July 1, 2019, when he will assume the bench.

“I’m grateful that the General Assembly took action to fill this much needed position as it will help relieve pressure on our court’s dockets and ensure the citizens’ ability to resolve disputes without unnecessary delays,” said Plowman.

Plowman was elected Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2004.

The future judge grew up in Northern Virginia, attended Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, and went on to study economics at Virginia Tech. He earned his law degree from the National Law Center at George Washington University.

The 20th Judicial District is comprised of the counties of Rappahannock, Loudoun and Fauquier.

