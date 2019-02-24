Strong winds hit Rappahannock, Shenandoah Park

Numerous power outages have been reported in Rappahannock County this evening, caused by strong winds that arrived shortly before sunset.

The largest outage, according to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, has affected as many as 100 customers between Castleton and Scrabble. Two separate outages around the town of Washington impacted another 100 customers, with up to 60 outages reported in Woodville, 50 in Amissville, and smaller numbers in both Rock Mills and Slate Mills.

REC crews were on the scene working to restore power.

“Are we going to ever get a break?” a Shenandoah National Park ranger asked the Rappahannock News this afternoon, advising that the entire length of Skyline Drive remained closed due to ice that accumulated overnight. Some portions of the popular drive have actually been closed since November, when a severe ice storm brought down several thousand trees. The park was keeping its fingers crossed this afternoon before the arrival of the high winds.

A wind advisory was issued for Rappahannock County shortly after 6 p.m., warning of wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Winds were expected to subside late tonight into tomorrow.