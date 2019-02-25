Damaging winds linger, as do power outages

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) crews worked through the night to restore outages associated with the high winds that arrived in Rappahannock County late yesterday.

This morning, 13 additional crews arrived from electrical cooperatives in North Carolina to assist with restoration efforts in our area.

As of 2 p.m. today, more than 2,000 outages remained in Rappahannock, Warren and Clarke counties. With the soil saturated from this past weekend’s rain and the wind continuing to howl, new outages continued to be reported as trees toppled onto power lines. REC says soft ground was also making it difficult for bucket trucks to access damage.

There were reports to our north of broken poles due to wind gusts of over 50 mph.

There were only spotty outages in Rappahannock at 2 o’clock this afternoon, with power restored in the last few hours to as many as 10 customers in Rock Mills and 50 east of Boston. Up to 50 outages were still reported in Chester Gap this afternoon, with more west of the Gap.

Rappahannock homeowners, meanwhile, kept busy sawing fallen trees, especially evergreens. At one point, Rudasill Mill Road was closed by a downed tree. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office reported no major emergencies caused by the winds.

The entire length of Skyline Drive remained closed at 2 p.m. today due to snow and ice from Saturday night as rain fell at lower elevations. The amount of new tree damage in Shenandoah National Park was still being assessed.

Winds in Rappahannock County should subside by 8 p.m. tonight.