Courthouse Row for Feb. 28

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office in the last week
Wakefield
Taylor Eugene Huff to Michael W. Landes Jr., lot 9A and lot 10A, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-A-9A
Betty Jane Lee Grove and Joan Evelyn Lee Harper, co-trustees of the Kathleen Jenkins Lee Revocable Living Trust to Shawn A. Hamrick, 2.288 acres and 2.6291 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-51B
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Khalid Achagzai, Castleton, shed, $10,000
Mark Farmer, Amissville, deck, $1,000
Tom Dean, Amissville, garage, $9,000
John Halberg, Sperryville, temporary service pole, $1,000
