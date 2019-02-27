Courthouse Row for Feb. 28

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office in the last week

Wakefield

Taylor Eugene Huff to Michael W. Landes Jr., lot 9A and lot 10A, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-A-9A

Betty Jane Lee Grove and Joan Evelyn Lee Harper, co-trustees of the Kathleen Jenkins Lee Revocable Living Trust to Shawn A. Hamrick, 2.288 acres and 2.6291 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-51B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Khalid Achagzai, Castleton, shed, $10,000

Mark Farmer, Amissville, deck, $1,000

Tom Dean, Amissville, garage, $9,000

John Halberg, Sperryville, temporary service pole, $1,000