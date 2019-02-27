Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 28

Wednesday, Feb. 20
2:43 a.m. — Reality Farm Lane, Washington, seizure, companies 1, 4 and 7
2:46 a.m. — Mount Salem Avenue., Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
7:13 a.m. — Forest Grove Road, Amissville, heart attack, company 3
5:31 p.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, smoke in area, companies 2 and 5
Thursday, Feb. 21
2:38 a.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 4 and 9
10:15 a.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:23 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville general illness, companies 3 and 4
6:17 p.m. — Forest Grove Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
Friday, Feb. 22
7:34 p.m. — Peola Mills Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, company 7
7:54 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4
Saturday, Feb. 23
1:47 a.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9
9:35 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, Feb. 24
2:03 p.m. — Orchard Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1
5:58 p.m. — Hawlin Road, Woodville, brush fire, companies 2, 5 and 7
7:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, wires down, company 1
7:31 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, wires down, company 1
9:12 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, stroke, companies 1 and 7
Monday, Feb. 25
1:10 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:06 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
8:01 a.m. — Laurel Oaks Lane, Castleton, stroke, companies 5 and 7
8:27 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
4:42 p.m. — O’Bannons Mill Road, Boston, brush fire, companies 2 and 5 and 7
7:59 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 9
9:43 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, company 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment