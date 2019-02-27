Meetings and Notices for Feb. 28

2019 Personal Property Returns have been mailed and are due by May 1, 2019. If you did not receive a return please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540-675-5370.

Congressman Denver Riggleman’s Mobile Office hours for Rappahannock will be Tuesday, March 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Congressman Riggleman’s staff will be available to provide aid to constituents in the Rappahannock County Library’s Jamieson Room, 4 Library Road, Washington. Contact: Esther Page, 434-973-9631, esther.page@mail.house.gov

Calling all RCPS student writers! Rappahannock News, Foothills Forum, and RCPS are excited to offer the 1st Annual RCPS Essay Contest entitled Our Rappahannock…Through the Eyes of the Next Generation. We are looking for engaging, thoughtful, well written pieces that are of interest to our community. This contest is open to all RCPS students, grades 6th-12th. The submission deadline is March 4. Winning essays will be featured in the Rappahannock News with cash prizes awarded to the winning authors, courtesy of Foothills Forum. Visit www.rappahannockschools.us for contest details and essay requirements.

There will be a volunteer workday on Saturday, March 9, and April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rappahannock Park, 7 Park Lane, on Route 211 across from Little Washington. Come and bring your own heavy duty work gloves and loppers/clippers to continue the effort to clean up invasive species along perimeter and trails, and note any new growth showing up.

The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting and Public Hearing on the budget will take place on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Rappahannock County High School.

Calling all Rappahannock artists, artisans and organizations! This is a reminder that March 15 is the deadline for applying for a Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grant. Guidelines, eligibility requirements and application form for 2019 grants are available on RAAC’s website raac.org. Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $209,000 to 56 Rappahannock artists and organizations — inspiring art and building community.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and Commit to Be Fit are recruiting sedentary men and women to be part of a strength-training program to improve health. LIFT (Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together) is an 8-week program that promotes balance and flexibility with the goal of improving functional fitness and independent living skills in older adults. Classes will be held March 12 to May 2 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Library. Class is limited to 15 participants. The cost is free. Registration deadline is February 19. To register, contact the Rappahannock Extension Office at 540-675-3619 or Becky Gartner at 540-727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu

Windmore Foundation for the Arts is offering two scholarships for graduating students who will be majoring in college in the fine arts. This includes visual art, music, literary arts, theater, and dance. The scholarships are given in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane. Applications have been sent to the high school and homeschooling groups in Rappahannock. Visit windmorefoundation.org for more information or a copy of the application. Call 540-547-4333 with questions. Completed applications must be received by April 1 to be considered.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2019! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2014. Registration for U8 and up closes Feb. 25; registration for U6 (born 2013-14) closes March 25. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation has opened registration for 4 day trips. There’s a charter bus to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 13. Watch the Cherry Blossom Parade or just enjoy touring the city. On Friday, April 26, it’s on to the Virginia Safari Park for a private 1-hour tour. Saturday, May 11, it’s a spring trip to New York City. Finally, on Friday July 12, the bus heads to Busch Gardens. We also have a few spaces left in the Endless Pasta — learn to make homemade pasta — class on March 16. Looking for something new to do with your furry family member? Come out for our “Teach your dog to Read” obedience class . . . not read a book, but read your body language. For more details visit our webpage at www.CulpeperRecreation.com

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on the first of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.