Crest Hill Road to close again next week

Word just in: The pipe replacement project on Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) in Rappahannock County will continue this next week of March 4, meaning the road will be closed again.

Don’t be surprised to see Crest Hill Road reopen to traffic tomorrow (Friday) afternoon through the weekend. However, once Monday arrives the road will be closed again to through traffic to allow for the ongoing pipe replacement.

Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on Friday afternoon, March 8.

The closure is from 2.8 miles east of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in Flint Hill and about 2 miles from the Fauquier County line.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.