Magic of Shenandoah Valley comes to Middle Street Gallery

By Gary Anthes

Four members of the Middle Street Gallery in Washington are joining forces in March to show their paintings of the Shenandoah Valley. There will be a reception at the gallery from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday, Mar. 2.

Courtesy image

Jane Forth’s encaustic paintings, Marilyn Hayes’s encaustic monotypes, Katrina Ann Marcey’s oil paintings, and Phyllis Northup’s watercolors show the natural landscapes of the Valley. Lovers of farmlands and natural landscapes are invited to come and see the unique charm of the Shenandoah Valley from the artists’ perspectives and styles.

“I have always loved nature, especially mountains,” Hayes says. “As a result I began making representational [prints] of the Shenandoah mountains and foothills, and the mountain streams from my memories of time spent at my house in Madison County.”

Marcey says her paintings are the result of years exploring the rural countryside. “They were born from rising with the sun, summiting mountains, and enjoying quiet moments with nature. My camera or a sketchbook encourages me to slow down and enjoy the finite details of nature. I am inspired by the varieties of textures in a landscape from soft snow to stark trees.”

Courtesy image

“The beautiful Shenandoah Valley is full of inspiration for me,” Northup says. “I am constantly looking for my next painting as I am out exploring on my bike or hiking, with my camera in my pocket. The views of the mountains from the valley, the images from deep in the forest or the close up intimate perspectives of nature are all magical to me.”

The gallery is located at 325a Middle Street. Hours are Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 540-675-1313 or visit www.middlestreetgallery.org for more information.